Popular WWE star may get a rematch against Cody Rhodes down the line, feels former manager (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Cody Rhodes' chances at King and Queen of the Ring. The American Nightmare is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul at the premium live event.

Rhodes will be faced with a unique task against the social media megastar. In the past, Logan has adopted underhanded tactics like using brass knuckles to get the job done. This week on SmackDown, Rhodes had the star searched for brass knucks after he surrendered his first pair earlier.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Dutch Mantell stated that Cody Rhodes needed a clear win over the Maverick to get some momentum in his title reign. He was confident that the stars would have a great match. He felt fans would be open to a rematch if the two could put on a spectacle this time.

"I think since Cody has just become champion, I think he needs a straight up win here because they got weeks and weeks and weeks. Just keep Logan Paul warm and he can jump back in there. If they have a good match here people will be dying to see another one. So I would say they're gonna have a great match. I know they're gonna have a great match. They've had like a month to work on that. And I think Cody goes over." [23:41 onwards]

The stakes will be high at King and Queen of the Ring as the WWE Undisputed Championship is on the line.

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes can pick up the win and shut up Logan Paul for good at the event.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Rhea Ripley reacts to fan tweets! Check out her reactions below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback