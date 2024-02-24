Popular WWE star being overlooked because of Cody Rhodes' story, according to former employee

Former WWE star Shelton Benjamin feels fans need to start talking more about Bayley heading into WrestleMania 40.

The Damage CTRL Leader won this year's Rumble match after sending a recording time in the ring. She spent over 63 minutes in the ring, eliminating the likes of Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Maxxine Dupri, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, and Liv Morgan to win the event and book a spot on the Show of Shows.

On the recent episode of The Black Rasslin' podcast, Benjamin mentioned that The Role Model was being overlooked with The Rock returning and all the chatter about Cody Rhodes' story.

He detailed that even CM Punk called it out. The star felt Bayley should be talked about more and that she would become the new WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania.

"You need to be talking about Bayley a whole lot more. Like don't get me wrong, I get it everyone's hot on The Rock and Cody finishing the story but at the same time, I even saw CM Punk say it. Bayley won the Royal Rumble and all anyone is talking about is Cody's story. Sorry. Give Bayley her flowers. She's one of the most underrated girls on the roster. I feel like she's underrated and underappreciated by the company but not by the talent. I think we recognize what she is and Bayley should be world champion come April." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Bayley will be in tag team action next week on WWE SmackDown

It will be a monumental episode of SmackDown next week as Bayley teams up with Dakota Kai to take on the Kabuki Warriors.

The encounter will mark Kai's in-ring return. This will be the Damage CTRL member's first match since she got injured. She last wrestled on WWE TV back in May 2023 in a losing tag team effort with Bayley against the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Next week's episode of the blue brand will also feature The Rock's return. It will be interesting to see how the action unfolds as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania.

