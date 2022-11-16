Popular WWE star reacts after brutal destruction at the hands of Bobby Lashley

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has shared his thoughts on his recent match against Bobby Lashley on RAW.

The All-Mighty has shown a more aggressive side to him ever since his match against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. Last week, Lashley destroyed Ali during a backstage promo before heading to the ring to lay out Seth Rollins and Austin Theory. Lashley came out this week to send a warning to Rollins. However, he was interrupted by Mustafa Ali, who stated that he wanted to make things right.

This led to a match between the two where Lashley picked up a victory in under five minutes. However, the former 205 Live star stated on Twitter that there is no shame in losing to the former WWE Champion.

"ain’t no shame losing to the biggest and baddest dude on the roster. only shame would be not fighting back at all," he tweeted.

Bobby Lashley sent a warning to the WWE roster after RAW

Bobby Lashley reflected on his newfound aggression in an exclusive interview after RAW. Speaking on RAW Talk, the former WWE Champion stated that he is tired of playing Mr. Nice Guy and is going to take what he wants.

"It's not anything new, it's just what I've come to understand here. You have to take what you want around here because if not, you get walked over. I played in Mr. Nice guy for way too long and I started to get to this point. A little birdie came and told me in my ear [that] if you just start hurting people and taking people out, who's going to stop you? I kind of thought about that and it's true."

The All-Mighty is looking to reclaim the United States Championship, which he lost after Brock Lesnar attacked him before the title match. Lashley and Lesnar then collided in a singles match at Crown Jewel, where The Beast Incarnate picked up a win.

However, Bobby Lashley attacked Brock after the match to make his intentions clear. The duo now have a victory against each other and could lock horns in a third match down the road.

