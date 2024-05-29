Popular WWE star recalls working her last singles match against Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch's WWE run has cemented her as one of the best female professional wrestlers of the current era. Recently, Vix Crow (fka Alicia Fox), spoke about going head-to-head against The Man in her final singles match for the promotion.

A few years ago, Becky Lynch rose to the top as The Man and made waves in professional wrestling with her meteoric rise. Lynch had a dominant run with the RAW Women's Championship, as she broke the previous record and faced numerous stars on the roster before going on a hiatus.

One such star was Alicia Fox, who was nearing the end of her run with WWE and had her final singles match with Becky Lynch in April 2019. During a conversation with Muscle Man Malcolm, Fox spoke highly of The Man. The former Diva's Champion opened up about Lynch's transition from the developmental brand to the main roster, leading to her being Fox's last match.

"I've many positive and admirable thoughts for Becky (...) Her heart has not changed. It's just so nice, it's the girl that I met at NXT back before she, Paige, and Charlotte [Flair] got called up. It's nice to see women like that winning and the women that are watching her that are not of a wrestling age yet (...) They're so phenomenal. In the ring, she can travel, do that, and demonstrate that (...) I'm really happy for Becky, especially for her book," said Fox. [From 23:05 to 24:10]

Becky Lynch is reportedly going on a hiatus following WWE RAW

Becky Lynch had to abruptly return to Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania XL when Rhea Ripley got injured. The Man returned with a bang as she captured the vacant Women's World Championship in a Battle Royal.

However, Liv Morgan's "Revenge Tour" had just started, and she wanted to win Mami's title during her hiatus. In the end, Morgan won the title from Lynch at WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch's future has been the talk of the town, as the former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion has reportedly not signed a new deal with the promotion after her loss in Saudi Arabia.

According to PWInsider, The Man's contract will expire next week. The star will be going on a hiatus after losing the Steel Cage match against Women's World Champion Liv Morgan on WWE RAW.

