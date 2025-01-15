Popular WWE star reveals she wants gold following pep talk from Nick Aldis 

A popular WWE Superstar shared a bold message today on social media after having a conversation with Nick Aldis last week. The rising star competed in the Women's United States Championship tournament but came up short.

B-Fab shared a video on social media today following a pep talk from Nick Aldis last Friday night. Aldis assured the SmackDown star that The Street Profits would get a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championship when they returned and suggested that the veteran start focusing on her singles career.

The former Hit Row member responded to Aldis' suggestion on social media today and revealed that she wanted gold.

"But you know what really has been running through my mind lately? What Nick Aldis said last week about my singles career. And you know what? He's right. Because I have been grinding, putting in this work, doing business, all in the shadows, knowing damn well that I want to hold gold. And with everything that is going on right now, this might be my opportunity to do so," she said. [From 00:20 - 00:41]

Major WWE star sends heartfelt message to B-Fab after eliminating her from tournament

Bayley sent a heartfelt message to B-Fab last November after eliminating her from the Women's United States Championship tournament. Chelsea Green went on to become the inaugural Women's United States Champion last month at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Role Model defeated B-Fab and Candice LeRae in a Triple Threat match last year to advance in the tournament. After the bout, the former leader of Damage CTRL encouraged the 32-year-old and noted that it wasn't her night.

"When we were introducing the first ever @WWENXT Women's Championship, I lost in the first round of the tournament. But fast forward all these years and now people align that title with our match in Brooklyn. It wasn’t your night, but don’t mean it’s not meant for you. Only up," she wrote.

B-Fab hasn't wrestled on SmackDown since being eliminated from the tournament. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the veteran moving forward on the blue brand.

