Popular WWE star says "adjustments" were made for Roman Reigns match

In recent years, only a handful of WWE Superstars got to step into the ring opposite Roman Reigns. This was especially the case during the second half of his reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, owing to his part-time status, with his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, making up for his absence.

Suffice to say that the incredible fan reception for SmackDown's own LA Knight forced the creative department to book him in a title contest against The Tribal Chief in Saudi Arabia last year. In doing this The Megastar jumped ahead of some of the other main event talents on the blue brand's roster.

Now that LA Knight is the United States Champion, he spoke to Mail Online and reflected on challenging Roman Reigns for SmackDown's top prize at Crown Jewel in November 2023. The 41-year-old felt that it was a little too soon for him to be in that position considering he had only arrived on the blue brand just the year before the title shot.

Trending

"That’s a hell of a spot to be in, and definitely not one I expected to be in at that point because you’re talking about maybe a year from the time LA Knight reared his face on SmackDown. It was probably October 2022 when I showed up in that iteration, and by the very beginning of November 2023, I was in the WWE Championship match in Saudi Arabia, headlining the event. That’s a pretty crazy jump, a pretty crazy climb in a very short amount of time" he said.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

While he believes that he belongs in the main event and that certain "adjustments" were made, he also admitted to battling inner demons. He added that his push happened so fast and he had not anticipated it.

"There were a lot of adjustments to be made. There were definitely some battling thoughts inside my head between, 'Do I belong here?' and, 'Hell yeah, you belong here.' It all happened so quickly that there was definitely an adjustment period," he added.

Knight received another crack at the gold as he and AJ Styles were added to the originally planned showdown between Roman Reigns and Randy Orton at the Royal Rumble in January this year.

LA Knight will defend the US Championship this Friday on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight won the United States Championship from Logan Paul at SummerSlam earlier this month and is already gearing up for his first title defense. This Friday, Santos Escobar will challenge The Megastar, hoping to make the latter's reign a short one.

During the recent Fanatics Fest NYC, LA Knight revealed the one thing he was worried about regarding his WWE United States Championship reign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback