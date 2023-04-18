Popular WWE star says his rivalry with Bobby Lashley is "far from over"

After attacking Bobby Lashley on Monday Night RAW last night, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed is looking to continue his feud with The All Mighty.

During Lashley's match against the current United States Champion, Austin Theory, on RAW, Reed attacked the former WWE Champion. The two faced off on last week's episode of the red show in a one-on-one bout that ended in a double count-out.

Speaking to Byron Saxton on RAW Talk, the Australian star said his feud with Lashley won't end until he beats the latter in the middle of the ring.

"This story with myself and Uncle Bobby is far from over, it’s no way near being finished. You know, I was undefeated on Monday Night RAW, and last week I didn’t lose, but it was a ten count and now there’s a little blemish, now there’s a little blip and I need to correct. So I’m gonna keep coming after Bobby week after week after week." (From 0:26 to 0:48)

Getting a win over Bobby Lashley would undoubtedly be a huge feather in Bronson Reed's cap. The All Mighty is one of the biggest stars on the RAW roster and could be a credible opponent for the 34-year-old.

Will Bobby Lashley reunite with his old faction?

Many WWE fans have recently been hoping to see the reformation of the popular stable known as The Hurt Business. The group included Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP.

Despite many wanting to see the stable reunite, a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer suggested that bringing the faction back is not part of WWE's plans.

“They have started it and totally dropped it. Yeah, I mean, we haven’t seen MVP around. We haven’t seen Cedric or Shelton around, nothing," Meltzer said. (H/T WrestlingNews)

The Hurt Business would fit in perfectly in WWE's current landscape, as multiple stables such as The Bloodline, The Judgment Day, LWO, and Imperium are all major acts on both RAW and SmackDown.

