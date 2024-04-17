Popular WWE star seemingly confirms exit; sends emotional message 

A fan-favorite WWE Superstar has broken his silence after "Thank You" chants broke out for him during a recent event. The said name is Carmelo Hayes, who reacted to fans seemingly bidding him goodbye on the latest WWE NXT episode.

Hayes has been one of the biggest names on the Wednesday night show over the last couple of years. However, as all good things come to an end, it looks like the former NXT World Champion's time on the brand is finally coming to the finish line.

Following the latest edition of NXT, where Trick Williams defeated Carmelo Hayes in a Steel Cage match, the crowd broke out with "Thank You" chants for Melo, indicating that he was finally moving to the main roster in WWE.

Now, Carmelo Hayes has shared his reaction to the same. Taking to Twitter, the 29-year-old dropped a big hint about his time in NXT ending.

Check it out below:

"And that’s all it’s gonna be. #WWENXT," tweeted Hayes.

Expand Tweet

The WWE Universe has lots of reasons to cheer the move as Triple H has ensured most of the new recruits from NXT to the main roster are treated with caution and the success rate has been rather high. The most recent examples of Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton further explain the confidence in Triple H among the fans.

Carmelo Hayes is no stranger to WWE's main roster

Melo has competed on RAW and SmackDown in the past, meaning his full-time transition to the main roster wouldn't be a massive challenge for him.

His first main roster match came on the June 26th, 2023, episode of WWE RAW, where he lost to Finn Balor. Carmelo Hayes later had a bunch of matches on the blue brand too from late 2023 to early 2024. The former NXT Champion also made a memorable appearance during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, where he lasted for over 17 minutes and eliminated Grayson Waller.

Expand Tweet

With the 2024 Draft just around the corner, it remains to be seen if Melo finds a spot on SmackDown or RAW. That said, regardless of where he shows up, it's safe to say that a talent of Hayes' caliber could rise to the top of the card in no time.

Poll : Do you see Carmelo Hayes joining RAW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback