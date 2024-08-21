Popular WWE star sends bold message after running away on RAW

A popular WWE star delivered a bold message on social media after she was spotted running away on RAW. The promotion is currently building toward WWE Bash in Berlin at the end of the month.

Maxxine Dupri returned to the ring after 91 days this past Monday night on RAW. She squared off in a quick match against American Made's Ivy Nile that ended in a no contest. The Wyatt Sicks showed up during the match, and Uncle Howdy planted Chad Gable with the Sister Abigail.

A video surfaced online after The Wyatt Sicks' appearance on RAW showing Maxxine Dupri hilariously running away from the situation. However, Dupri took to her Instagram today to send a bold message following her return to action on RAW.

"Standing on business," she wrote.

The Wyatt Sicks have been targeting Chad Gable since their arrival on RAW. Uncle Howdy will be squaring off against Chad Gable next Monday night in a singles match.

Former WWE writer claims Triple H was forced to bring the Wyatt Sicks to RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that Triple H felt like he had to bring the Wyatt Sicks to WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo noted that the company had a difficult time getting Bray Wyatt over in the past, and it was more of a challenge with Bo Dallas. Russo added that WWE's creative team didn't understand how to make the faction work, and Triple H likely wanted to say no.

"If you couldn't get this over with Bray Wyatt, you are not gonna get this over with Bo. And it has nothing to do with Bray and Bo. It has to do with the creative team they are working with that doesn't have the intellect to understand what they are trying to do. So I think Triple H was put in a position where he couldn't say no, but he wanted to be able to say, 'Ah, we tried. We tried, and it didn't work, Bo. Look what happened, we tried.' Ya bro, it didn't work because you guys effed it up." [6:00 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The Wyatt Sicks won their debut match by defeating American Made in a six-man tag team match on the August 5 edition of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the mysterious faction in the weeks ahead.

