Popular WWE star sends out words of love to returning superstar Naomi

WWE star Kayla Braxton recently heaped praise on a returning Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, who was in action during the latest episode of SmackDown.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, The Glow faced Alba Fyre in a women's Elimination Chamber qualifier match. Naomi was in control during the initial stages of the bout as she hit her opponent with a big leg drop and made her roll out of the ring. Despite interference from Isla Dawn, The Glow won the match when she locked Dawn in a submission hold.

Following the bout, WWE personality Kayla Braxton took to social media to upload a clip from tonight's episode of SmackDown and appreciated The Glow after her brilliant performance post her return to the company.

"Shes bacckkk and glowing more than ever [emoji]," wrote Braxton.

Check out Kayla Braxton's Instagram story below:

WWE Superstar Bayley recently opened up about being in the ring with Naomi and Natalya

While speaking during the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, The Role Model recalled sharing the ring with both The Glow and Nattie and feeling comfortable with the two stars.

She further detailed how Naomi and Natalya were there to help out the women who were new to the business.

"Going out there and being in the ring with Naomi and Natalya and that first.. first three of us, legends. My first time doing anything on the main roster, it was a UK tour and it was me and Natalya vs Team BAD so like, they're the girls that really made me comfortable and took me in so being in there with them, they have been through everything, generations of this division and are still here helping everyone out, that was incredible and happy to have Naomi back," she said.

Bayley further expressed that she was glad Naomi was back in the promotion. The star will look to reach new heights under the creative direction of Triple H. It remains to be seen what the future holds for her.

