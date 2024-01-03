Popular WWE star shares excitement after her interaction with The Rock and Rhea Ripley on RAW

Popular WWE star Cathy Kelley recently reacted to The Rock taking away Rhea Ripley's title on WWE RAW.

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, The Great One made his return to the arena with a stunning promo, hyping up the fans for rest of the show. Following his promo, while The Rock was being interviewed by Kelley backstage, he was spotted holding on to The Eradicator's WWE Women's World Title. Ripley was also seen trying to get her title back from The Brahma Bull.

Taking to social media, Kelley had uploaded a few pictures alongside The Rock and Mami as she mentioned that her new year started off quite well.

"Not sure how the rest of 2024 is going to be able to top Day 1, but I've got a really good feeling about this year (emoji)," wrote Kelley.

Expressing her excitement, Kelley also took to her Instagram story to talk about the same as she mentioned that her good year has just begun.

"chilllllll 2024, we only just got started (emoji) @rhearipley_wwe @therock."

Check out a screengrab of Cathy Kelley's Instagram story below:

Vince Russo shared his honest opinion on WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's booking

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on WWE's current booking of Rhea Ripley.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that the company shouldn't have booked Ivy Nile against The Eradicator, as the former doesn't match Ripley's level to that extent.

The veteran further slammed the company, as he stated that even he can take out The Eradicator if the latter is booked this way.

"Oh, I believe anybody could take Rhea out after tonight. I may make a comeback and take Rhea out (...) After watching tonight, bro, and especially when they're putting over that Ivy is 5'2", the announcers are actually putting that over, and then she goes 50-50 with Rhea Ripley. Anybody, anybody, can beat Rhea Ripley now," he said. [24:16 - 24:42]

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Ripley in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.