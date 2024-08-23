Popular WWE star has shocking reaction to leaked SmackDown spoiler

A major WWE star shared a shocking reaction to a potential spoiler for tonight's edition of SmackDown. The promotion is currently building towards Bash in Berlin next weekend.

The account "WrestleVotes" on X claimed it was going to be a big night for Andrade last week on SmackDown. However, the WWE Speed Champion was defeated by Carmelo Hayes in a singles match.

Hayes took to his official X account to mock WrestleVotes following his victory. Ahead of SmackDown, WrestleVotes claimed there would be no spoilers but sent a message to Carmelo Hayes on social media.

"No spoilers tonight, we don’t need people getting mad… but @Carmelo_WWE, you really gonna let people walk up to you & your barbershop like that??"

The 30-year-old reacted with a NSFW message, and you can check it out on X by clicking here.

"This is the lamest s*** I've ever seen," he wrote.

Carmelo Hayes credits WWE SmackDown star for helping him in NXT

Carmelo Hayes recently praised Baron Corbin for helping him during his tenure in NXT.

Baron Corbin was recently called back up to the main roster and is currently in a tag team with Apollo Crews on SmackDown. Corbin and Crews competed in the Number One Contenders Gauntlet match on July 19, but The Bloodline emerged victorious. Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga went on to win the WWE Tag Team Championship and will be defending the belts tonight against The Street Profits.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year, Carmelo Hayes credited Corbin for helping him get ready for the main roster during his time in NXT. He noted that the veteran taught him a lot and prepared him for the next step in his career.

"Actually, I appreciate Baron Corbin a lot. He's one of those guys that, he came in, you know, he took a lot of us younger guys under his wing in a way, and kind of just smartened us up on the game. There is a lot of stuff that we don't know on the other side, that we aren't privy to because we haven't got to experience that yet." [3:04 onwards]

You can check out the interview with Hayes in the video below:

Carmelo Hayes was selected in the first round of this year's WWE Draft. It will be interesting to see if the promotion has anything substantial planned for Hayes moving forward on SmackDown.

