Popular WWE star spotted with Nia Jax's title; another star reacts suggesting huge betrayal

Nia Jax may have to look out for rumors about betrayals more than actual betrayals at the moment. There's a lot going on in the title picture on WWE SmackDown.

Jax is in the middle of quite a run in WWE. The star won the Queen of the Ring and became the Women's Champion at SummerSlam by defeating Bayley. However, she has to watch over her shoulder as her best friend may become her worst enemy. Tiffany Stratton is the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase holder and may decide to cash it in on her - at least, that's what Chelsea Green and Piper Niven believe.

However, for the moment, the two are apparently on the same page and, despite some tension, seem happy for one another.

That being the case, though, Tiffany Stratton was spotted with Nia Jax's title. It didn't seem that she had any bad intentions; she was admiring it and calling it beautiful. Piper Niven and Chelsea Green, though, have doubts about the reality of their friendship and continue to sow doubt.

The two posted pictures of Stratton admiring Jax's title and hinted at each other that they had been right all along and that the Money in the Bank holder was after the championship.

The two have been hinting that Stratton will betray Nia Jax for some time now. For the moment, what happens remains to be seen.

This came after the two talked about Tiffany Stratton potentially planning to betray Nia Jax backstage on SmackDown.

