Popular WWE star is still massively underrated despite legendary status, according to Triple H

Triple H recently praised Brock Lesnar after his stellar matchup with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

Lesnar and Rhodes went head-to-head in their rubber match at SummerSlam. The American Nightmare won the encounter after enduring a brutal onslaught from The Beast. In the post-match staredown that followed, the two men shook hands and Lesnar raised Cody's arm, acknowledging the spirit that his opponent brought to the ring.

Triple H appeared at the post-SummerSlam presser and spoke highly of Lesnar. He claimed that Brock was often left out of the conversation of being the "Greatest of All Time" because of his unconventional style. He lauded The Beast for being a generational talent, garnering immense success in combat sports and sports entertainment.

"For me, Brock Lesnar is such a unique athlete, human being, all those things. But he really, I don't believe, gets the credit for being one of the all-time greats at this. Unbelievable athlete at the highest of levels. UFC, at the highest of levels. You could make the argument and it would be accurate. Greatest combat athlete of all time. But just talking about sports entertainment. In my opinion, one of the greatest of all times. I don't think because his style is different, because of the way he does it is different from anybody else, truly, really is a generational talent for this." [From 44:56 - 45:44]

Triple H mentioned Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes shaking hands was unplanned

During the press conference, The Game also spoke about Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes sharing a moment of mutual respect after the match. He claimed that the spot was unplanned and the two stars probably overcome with emotions after their brutal encounter.

"I heard Cody say he hadn't digested or had enough time to digest the Brock Lesnar moment after their match. Completely unplanned. Completely in the moment."

Triple H was happy with the events of the evening and claimed that this was the highest-grossing SummerSlam to date. He also stated that it was the highest-grossing premium live event ever outside of WrestleMania.

