Popular WWE star suddenly copies Triple H on show; The Game is yet to react

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jun 06, 2024 03:35 GMT
Fans are waiting to see if Triple H will say anything (Credit:WWE)
A WWE star has started copying Triple H. The WWE CCO will likely have something to say about it.

On RAW this week, although JD McDonagh didn't have a match, he was out with fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor. The latter was wrestling Dragon Lee in the faction's ongoing feud with the LWO. The Irish Ace was ringside and always played a key role, interfering.

When he was entering with Balor, though, McDonagh decided to copy The Game and did the water spit.

Fans were quick to spot it and called him out, saying that McDonagh must think that he was The Game.

The moment of the water spit by JD McDonagh can be seen below.

The star didn&#039;t have his match but made the subtle statement anyway (Credit: WWE RAW on Sony Liv)
This is not the first time that McDonagh has done it, as he has used it a couple of times before. Triple H has never commented on it and has yet to speak about it this time, either. It remains to be seen what The Game feels about JD McDonagh using something HHH made famous. However, given that he's the one in charge of booking the shows, it may be safe to say that he approves.

Triple H made the water spit famous by constantly using it in his WWE entrances

For the most part, since becoming a WWE corporate figure, Triple H no longer does the water spit when he makes his way out to the ring.

However, ahead of WrestleMania this year, after years of not doing it, the legend joined Pat McAfee on his podcast and, at his request, did it with him.

The Game has retired as a wrestler due to his health conditions, but fans still seem to love what he does for the company from behind the scenes.

