Popular WWE star teases new feud with Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan is the Women's World Champion on WWE RAW. Her reign was somewhat solidified with the SummerSlam win over Rhea Ripley, who has not given up on becoming champion again. Morgan has many other potential challengers, including one fan-favorite superstar who just made her position clear.

Liv is nearing 100 days of her reign as Women's World Champion. Since dethroning Becky Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in late May, Morgan has successfully defended her title over Lynch in a Steel Cage match on RAW, Zelina Vega on the July 1 edition of red brand, and Ripley at SummerSlam.

Despite her loss earlier this year, it looks like Zelina Vega is looking to challenge the champion once again. Sportskeeda Wrestling recently shared a video looking at the LWO member potentially chasing Morgan. The post polled fans on a potential championship singles reign for the RAW star, and she actually responded. Zelina simply used the heart hands emoji to throw her support behind the idea.

"Is it time for Zelina Vega to chase her first singles WWE Women's title? [trophy emoji] [flexed biceps emoji] #WWE #ZelinaVega #Wrestling #Champion," the post asked.

Morgan's RAW win over Vega ended after an assist by Dominik Mysterio. It remains to be seen when Liv's next title defense will be, but she and Dirty Dom are set to face Ripley and Damian Priest in Mixed Tag Team action at Bash in Berlin on August 31. The next scheduled premium live event is Bad Blood on Saturday, October 5.

Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day set for WWE RAW

The Terror Twins will continue their feud with the new version of The Judgment Day on tonight's RAW. The build to Bash in Berlin for Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan will also move forward.

WWE announced that RAW will feature fallout from last week's destructive attack on Priest and Ripley. The official segment preview teased a potential change to the Bash in Berlin match.

"Last week, The Judgment Day completely dismantled former allies Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in a destructive ambush. Following the heinous attack, what is the condition of Priest and Ripley? Has the dark faction proven its superiority over The Terror Twins? How will it affect the Mixed Tag Team Match pitting Women's Women Champion Liv Morgan and 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio against Ripley and Priest at WWE Bash in Berlin? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on USA," reads the official preview.

Tonight's RAW will air live from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. This is the final red brand episode before Saturday's PLE in Berlin, Germany.

