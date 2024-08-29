Popular WWE star to troll Dominik Mysterio with upcoming cosplay

Dominik Mysterio has made several enemies in his brief WWE career. The second-generation superstar is now feuding with his former love interest and has gone to war with his family. The Judgment Day member will soon be the subject of a cosplay on WWE TV.

Dirty Dom came into World Wrestling Entertainment with his father, Rey Mysterio, and the two held tag team gold together. However, the feud between father and son led to Rey defeating Dominik on The Grandest Stage of Them All at WrestleMania 39. They have dealt tough love to each other ever since.

The Master of 619 is planning to troll his son in a significant way. Rey spoke with Sam Roberts for his Notsam Wrestling podcast at the recent Fanatics Fest NYC, revealing that he's planning a Dirty Dom cosplay soon.

"I just love cosplaying a lot. You know, I'm actually doing a Dominik Mysterio cosplay pretty soon, too. You guys will get a kick out of that one," Rey Mysterio said. [From 25:14 to 25:23]

The last Mysterio vs. Mysterio singles match on WWE TV took place during RAW on July 1. Rey defeated his son that night in under 10 minutes, but one week later, Dom and Liv Morgan defeated Rey and Zelina Vega in the RAW main event.

Rey Mysterio returns to WWE RAW action

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio returned to the RAW ring on Monday's Bash in Berlin go-home episode. This was his first televised appearance since July 8.

Mysterio teamed with Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde on RAW but was defeated by The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito. This was a continuation of LWO's feud with The Judgment Day.

This was Rey's first RAW match since Dominik and Liv Morgan defeated him and Zelina Vega in the July 8 main event. While away from TV, Rey worked on both late-July shows in Mexico and Japan. He also worked the SmackDown dark main event the night before SummerSlam.

