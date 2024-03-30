Popular WWE star will get lost in the shuffle if The Judgment Day cuts ties with him, says wrestling veteran

WWE has previously teased The Judgment Day breaking up on different occasions. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Konnan had a piece of important advice for a young member of the group following the events of Monday Night RAW.

JD McDonagh became the fifth member of The Judgment Day after Finn Balor vouched for his protege on Monday Night RAW. The former Cruiserweight Champion has been trying to make the stable proud by helping the members on numerous occasions.

Speaking on Keepin It 100, Konnan heavily praises Ricochet and JD McDonagh for their match on a recent episode of WWE RAW. However, he had an important piece of advice for JD and said that if the villainous group cuts ties with him, he won't be able to go solo on the brand due to the current star power.

"Let me just give JD McDonagh some advice, keep that Judgment Day rub because if they cut you and you go solo with all this star power, you're going to get lost in the shuffle. Good worker." [From 4:00 to 4:11]

McDonagh has previously come close to getting axed from the group when he feuded with R-Truth on WWE RAW.

The Judgment Day showcased some miscommunication on WWE SmackDown

WrestleMania XL is set to become the biggest event in the company's history. The Judgment Day made their presence felt on WWE SmackDown, as the group had some unfinished business on the show.

Dominik Mysterio went to the ring and stood by Legado Del Fantasma in their fight against the Latino World Order. In the end, Rey Mysterio's group got the upper hand and chased the villainous stable away.

After a blockbuster tag team match was announced for WrestleMania, Dom Dom went back to The Judgment Day's lair. The members of the group were confused by Mysterios' newfound alliance with Legado Del Fantasma.

The miscommunication was evident. However, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest let it slide as the group has bigger things to worry about heading into WrestleMania.

