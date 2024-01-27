Popular WWE star hasn't won a 1-on-1 match on SmackDown in 15+ years

A WWE Superstar has not won a singles match on the SmackDown brand since late 2008.

Carlito made his WWE in-ring return last year and has been a mainstay on SmackDown since then. The Caribbean Bad Apple was massively over during the mid to late 2000s and is still popular among fans.

An insane statistic has now emerged regarding Carlito's win/loss record on the blue brand. The veteran has not won a singles match on SmackDown since late 2008. His last singles victory on the blue brand was over Brian Kendrick on the final episode of SmackDown in 2008. Carlito lost to Santos Escobar on the latest edition of SmackDown, thus keeping his record intact.

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for Carlito remains to be seen.

Carlito on his WWE return

In late 2023, Carlito spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show’s Cheap Heat podcast. The WWE veteran opened up about his return and stated that he could have returned sooner. Check out his full comments below:

“I just had this feeling that I would be back (in WWE) somehow. I don’t know how. The reason I think it took so long, I think there was miscommunication between both sides. I thought I had heat with them, they thought they had heat with me and there was just days we didn’t communicate. Sometimes, time goes by and you see things a different way and like I said, I always had love for WWE, I always wanted to be in WWE. It’s just, I needed a break. I didn’t need a 13-year break, but, because even when they would talk to me, they were kind of hesitant.” [H/T POST Wrestling]

Carlito is still in incredible shape and has been a valuable addition to the blue brand for quite some time now. He would love to erase this embarrassing statistic as soon as possible by picking up a singles victory on SmackDown.

What do you think of Carlito's insane WWE stat? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.