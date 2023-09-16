Popular WWE stars officially turn heel by assaulting the LWO on SmackDown

The Street Profits defeated the LWO duo of Cruz del Toro & Joaquin Wilde during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the show, LWO member Santos Escobar challenged his mentor, and LWO leader, Rey Mysterio for the latter's United States Championship. Escobar explained that while he only had love and respect for the legendary luchador, he said that it was always his dream to face his idol. Mysterio was glad and accepted the challenge.

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits then made their way out to confront the LWO. Lashley said that it would be easier for them to takeover the control in WWE, considering the state of groups like LWO. The duo of Cruz del Toro & Joaquin Wilde accepted their challenge to a match. However, the Street Profits made light work of the duo, as they secured a dominant win, hitting Wilde with the Revelation.

After the match, Lashley instructed the former WWE tag team champions to continue their beatdown of the LWO duo. Mysterio and Escobar were quick to make the save but Lashley and the Profits used their numbers advantage to take them down. The newly-formed group hence sent a message to the entire locker room.

It was later announced that the Street Profits will be taking on the LWO duo of Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar next week.

