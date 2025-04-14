Popular WWE stars pitch Mixed Tag Team Match against The Hardy Boyz

The WWE Universe will welcome The Hardy Boyz back at any time. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy had nine tag team championship reigns with the company, and 16 singles reigns between the two. Countless tag teams of today were inspired by The Hardyz, including a certain SmackDown Superstar who wants a Mixed Tag Team Match with the legendary brothers.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for 38 days, and they hold the record for the longest NXT Women's Tag Team Championship reign at 186 days. The duo was sent to SmackDown in February this year and has been working hard to climb the blue brand's ladder. The rising stars are longtime fans of Matt and Jeff, TNA's current World Tag Team Champions, who have made recent NXT appearances.

Chance would like an opportunity against The Hardyz. Speaking on Ring The Belle, Katana talked about how Matt and Jeff were a major influence on her WWE career. The 35-year-old then named the former AEW stars as the duo she and Carter would like to face.

"If possible, I would say me and Kayden vs. The Hardy Boyz. Way back, watching wrestling, me and my sister. Who did we love? The Hardy Boyz. They were always doing the crazy stuff. Like, I feel like what we're trying to do. We're definitely a little bit toned down, but we tried to get people to watch and be like, 'Oh my gosh. I never thought somebody would do that,' right? So, I feel like they were a huge inspiration to that. So I feel like me and Kayden vs. The Hardy Boyz would be really cool," Katana Chance said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Chance worked five mixed bouts in NXT. She teamed with ex-boyfriend Ricochet for a loss to Kona Reeves and Vanessa Borne, but also beat Borne and The Velveteen Dream, plus Rhea Ripley and Shane Thorne. The Hardyz teamed with Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich to defeat Tasha Steelz and The System in September, and two weeks ago, the trio joined Mike Santana for a win over Steelz, Mustafa Ali, and The Great Hands.

Updated WWE NXT go-home lineup

The final WWE NXT episode before Stand & Deliver V will air on Tuesday from the Performance Center in Orlando. Below is the updated lineup:

Parking Lot Fight: The D'Angelo Family vs. DarkState; Lexis King vs. Wes Lee vs. Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe to determine the challenger for North American Champion Ricky Saints; Gauntlet Match: Hank & Tank vs. The Culling vs. No Quarter Catch Crew vs. TNT vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura to determine challengers for NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom.

NXT will also feature the final two qualifying matches to finalize the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT Women's North American Championship. The Stand & Deliver bout currently features Zaria, Sol Ruca, Izzi Dame, and Kelani Jordan.

