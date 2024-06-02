Popular WWE Superstar allegedly in "critical condition" following championship match in Saudi Arabia

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were able to come out on top in Saudi Arabia at WWE King and Queen of the Ring after they used Candice LeRae's knee injury against her. The Women's Tag Team Champions retained their title over LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

Following the premium live event, Hartwell has made it clear that her partner is injured and as part of a recent appearance on The SmackDown Lowdown, she revealed that LeRae was in critical condition.

"Stirring the pot? Byron, I wasn't stirring the pot. I was just telling them what they did to Candice's knee. Candice is in critical condition. I'm just looking out for the girls on RAW. I don't want them to get hurt too. So if Jade wants the match, fine. She's gonna try and break my knees, but I don't care. Now I gotta go check on Candice," said Hartwell.

Indi Hartwell will take on Jade Cargill next week on WWE SmackDown, so it's unclear why she was looking out for the girls on RAW unless she hasn't been able to form a bond with any of the women on the blue brand following her recent Draft pick.

Candice LeRae was recently drafted over to WWE SmackDown

Candice LeRae has had her own history with Bianca Belair ahead of their tag team match in Saudi Arabia where she used her knee injury against The EST. Belair was getting revenge for LeRae's actions in the Middle East but appears to have taken things too far.

Candice and Indi have only recently made their way to SmackDown after they were drafted to the blue brand last month. Ahead of their move, they had a change of attitude when LeRae made it clear that she didn't think Maxxine Dupri belonged in the ring.

This change of attitude has since led to a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match for her and Indi Hartwell, but has also left her now struggling with an injury. As of writing, it's unclear if her injury is real or part of a storyline.

