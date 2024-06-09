Popular WWE Superstar breaks character to praise Michael Cole

A WWE Superstar recently praised the Stamford-based company's veteran commentator, Michael Cole, in an interview. The name in question is The Viking Raiders' manager Valhalla, aka Sarah Logan.

Michael Cole is known as the voice of WWE. The 55-year-old joined the global juggernaut in 1997 and has been with the wrestling promotion since. He is currently the main commentator on Monday Night RAW alongside Pat McAfee.

In a recent interview with Wrestlerant, Valhalla opened up about The Vikings' gimmick. The 30-year-old pointed out how they are always in search of a perfect balance between being funny and serious in front of the camera without coming across as weird.

Trending

"Our characters are so over the top. It is a fine line that we skate, being taken seriously or -- it is a very fine line. It's something that we constantly are like, 'Should we say this? Should we do this? Is this going to be weird? Is it going to be construed as funny?' Sometimes funny is fine, but sometimes we're trying not to do that," she said.

Valhalla stated that this is where Cole's experience helps the faction find the right chord and add so much to their act. She further mentioned that she would forever be grateful for his contributions:

"So, Michael Cole is an asset to have in your corner. He's the voice of RAW. He speaks for what the crowd's doing. He says what everyone's thinking. It's invaluable to have him in your corner, and he's added so much to our stuff to where one of the most overt things we've done was illustrated by him. So I will forever be grateful for that, and we hope that we stay in his good graces." [H/T: Fightful]

You can watch the entire interview below:

WWE commentator Michael Cole names his perfect replacement

Michael Cole has been calling WWE matches every week for nearly two decades. The veteran commentator recently revealed the name he believes would be the perfect replacement once he decides to step away from the mic.

During an interview with Awful Announcing, Cole shared his opinion on fellow commentator Corey Graves. He praised the 40-year-old and stated that he believed the latter would be the one to replace him following his retirement:

"Corey now has a Corey Graves Voice. A lot of the issues we had were that we tried to develop commentators to be Michael Cole. Now, we have a chance to develop Corey Graves. I truly, honestly believe he’s going to be the one to replace me. He’s an incredible human being. He has a great opportunity," he said.

Expand Tweet

Corey Graves is currently the main commentator on WWE SmackDown alongside Wade Barrett. The former NXT Superstar calls the action alongside Michael Cole at premium live events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback