Popular WWE Superstar breaks down in tears ahead of match on RAW

It was a stacked episode of WWE RAW this week, but despite the changes that needed to be made before the show went to air, Zelina Vega was still able to wrestle Shayna Baszler.

The Queen of the Ring winner headed to the ring before seeing a sign from the crowd, which was about her father, Michael. The sign noted that her father had the best seat in the house for the show, which brought Zelina to tears as she stepped up to the WWE ring.

Vega's father passed away during the 9/11 attacks 23 years ago, and it seems that this is a tough week for the former champion. Despite being overcome by emotion, Vega was able to continue the match and was put up against some harsh odds when all three members of Pure Fusion Collective involved themselves in the match.

Vega came up short after a knee to the face, but it's clear that she was happy to be back in the ring. After the match, she was able to join forces with Lyra Valkyria, and the return of Natalya was teased. It could finally be time for Pure Fusion Collective to meet their match.

