Popular WWE Superstar calls Jade Cargill "big sis"; former champion responds

A popular WWE Superstar has recently revealed she calls Jade Cargill her 'big sis.' The name in question is two-time SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi.

The real-life Bloodline member recently rejoined forces with the tag team of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair to assist them in their rivalry against the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, The Unholy Union, and Blair Davenport. On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Naomi pinned Davenport to secure the win for her team in a Six-Woman Tag Team match featuring the said superstars.

Following their impressive win, Naomi took to her Instagram account to share multiple pictures, some of which also featured Cargill. In the caption, the 36-year-old noted she calls the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion her 'big sis' despite being the eldest in the group.

Trending

"I’m the oldest but I call her @jadecargill my big sis for obvious reasons 💪🏾🤩 📸 @scottbrinegarstudio," she wrote.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out Naomi's Instagram post below:

The Glow's Instagram post caught Jade Cargill's attention. The Storm wrote a comment in response, referring to the fellow SmackDown superstar as 'big sis' as well.

Check out Cargill's comment on Naomi's Instagram update:

Jade Cargill's comment on Naomi's Instagram post. [Screengrab from Naomi's post comment section]

Former WWE manager not impressed with Jade Cargill's in-ring work

Following her move from AEW, the former TBS Champion has mostly featured in either tag team matches or short singles contests. Cargill has been working hard on her in-ring work at the Performance Center. However, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his honest opinion regarding the 32-year-old.

During his appearance on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell stated that Big Jade needed more work as she occasionally looks lost during her matches. He pointed out the former champion does look like a star, but her work rate is not up to the mark.

"That girl [Jade Cargill] still needs a lot of work. She still looks hesitant. I guess if it's not laid out in the planning, she looks great, but she looks lost. During the match, she doesn't know where to go, what to do, where to be. So, the other girl, Bianca, she has got it down. But Cargill, how long has she been in the business, two years? More? Okay, she is still learning, but she looks so good you just can't put her on the card; you've got to put her in a spot where she looks like a star, and she does. But her work rate is just not there yet. I mean, she does okay, but if you know what you're looking for, she needs more experience, and I don't know if she is going to get that or not. Hopefully, she does," he said. [From 56:24 to 57:40]

Cargill and Belair will challenge The Unholy Union for the Women's Tag Team Championship at Bash in Berlin next weekend. It remains to be seen if the babyfaces can reclaim the titles they lost at Clash at the Castle earlier this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.