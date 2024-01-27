Popular WWE Superstar claims Brock Lesnar did not know about memorable promo segment; got him to break character on live TV (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar R-Truth recently spoke about the time he got Brock Lesnar to break character on live TV.

On the January 13, 2020 episode of RAW, Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar were promoting the Royal Rumble. Heyman mentioned that Lesnar would enter the Rumble as WWE Champion and walk out as the champion, being the first man to do so in history. However, they were interrupted by R-Truth, who cut a hilarious promo and even made Lesnar laugh.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Truth spoke about how he and Heyman discussed the segment. The wrestling star detailed that Brock Lesnar did not know how the promo would play out. He mentioned that once he got The Beast Incarnate to laugh, it felt like an item checked off his bucket list.

"Me and Paul talked about it before going out. At first, I was like, 'I think we should let Brock know what we're gonna talk about. He is the Beast Incarnate. He was like, 'Nah, it'll be good. Let's try this out.' There was a point where I knew I had Brock because he was caught up in the story I was talking about. And when I knew I was gonna deliver the line and he laughed, I felt like I could check that off from my box. That was a memorable moment that went down in history, I will never forget. I don't think a lot of people will ever forget." [From 0:45 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

R-Truth is still doing some amazing comedic segments with The Judgment Day every week on RAW. In fact, he has been a prominent feature on the red brand since his return at Survivor Series: WarGames last year.

Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, has not been seen on TV since his SummerSlam encounter against Cody Rhodes.

Sgt. Slaughter explains what made him call up Vince McMahon and praise him. Check out the video below!

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.