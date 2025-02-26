Popular WWE Superstar defends Jon Moxley’s surprising loss

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler recently came out in defense of Jon Moxley for the latter's shocking defeat. The former NXT Women's Champion explained how the AEW star could have avoided the loss.

Moxley lost to Christian Merry in a White Belt BJJ (Brazilian jiu-jitsu) match last year. The 39-year-old's shocking loss was recently brought up on X/Twitter. A user responding to the post noted he did not understand how the AEW World Champion lost the bout despite dominating his opponent throughout the bout.

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler took to her X/Twitter account to share her take on the match. The former MMA fighter pointed out that although Jon Moxley started strong, he made some mistakes on the ground. The Queen of Spades explained how the former Dean Ambrose's corner could have argued about the reversal position that led to his opponent scoring two points to force a tie.

"I am a BJJ & Judo black belt. Mox did great considering this is the beginner division. He had a great takedown giving him 2pts. He made a few beginner mistakes once on the ground, but it looks like they awarded 2 pts for a reversal when his opponent went after that straight ankle lock. In many tournaments, the tie breaker is then given based on advantage pts, which would have been awarded to his opponent for the attempt to finish. Thus his opponent won by pts. His corner could perhaps have argued position wasn’t achieved to award the reversal pts," she explained.

You can check out Shayna Baszler's X/Twitter post below:

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler suffered a major setback

Shayna Baszler had become a regular fixture on Monday Night RAW alongside her teammates Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark. The Pure Fusion Collective members were feuding with another popular stable, Damage CTRL.

Unfortunately, the Stamford-based company decided not to renew Sonya Deville's contract earlier this month. Baszler and Stark have not competed on the red brand after the former tag team champion's exit.

Baszler's last match on WWE RAW took place on January 20, 2025. It remains to be seen what lies for Zoey Stark and The Queen of Spades following Deville's departure.

