Popular WWE Superstar gives herself a new nickname following SmackDown loss

WWE SmackDown was a history-making episode on Friday night. The first blue brand episode to air from Berlin, Germany featured two big title matches and the go-home build for Bash in Berlin. One fan-favorite superstar has apparently decided on her new nickname coming out of the show.

Nia Jax and Mia Yim headlined Friday Night's SmackDown in a brutal Street Fight. The hard-fought bout went almost 11 minutes and ended with Jax retaining the WWE Women's Championship, despite Tiffany Stratton's interference, which was thwarted by the returning Bayley. However, Michin was decimated after the match by a furious champion, who was seemingly upset with Stratton's cash-in tease.

The Head Baddie in Charge took to Instagram today to declare herself a "Natural Born Killa," borrowing the name of ECW's 1996 event and the 1994 single from Dr. Dre and Ice Cube, used by the legendary New Jack as his theme. However, Yim also revealed a potential nickname - Michin The Maniac, which some see as a reference to the brawler persona recently seen from the 15-year veteran.

"Natural Born Killa #WWE #Smackdown #MichinTheManiac," Mia Yim wrote with the photos below.

Michin previously joked to a fan about how bad she was destroyed by The Irresistible Force on SmackDown. This was Yim's first main roster title shot since losing to IYO SKY at New Year's Revolution in January, which was actually her first-ever main roster opportunity. Yim competed twice for the NXT Women's North American Championship back in June.

WWE SmackDown lineup for final FOX episode

World Wrestling Entertainment is set to take its weekly SmackDown show back to the USA Network. The last FOX episode will air this coming Friday from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

SmackDown will feature Bash in Berlin fallout, plus the kickoff to the build for Bad Blood. Below is the current advertised lineup:

Giovanni Vinci makes his return

The Bloodline vs. DIY and The Street Profits

Appearances by Cody Rhodes, Nia Jax, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, Tiffany Stratton, Bayley

Randy Orton, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are also advertised, but it remains to be seen if they will actually appear. RAW Superstars are advertised locally for dark matches: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker, plus The New Day and Odyssey Jones vs. Carlito, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

