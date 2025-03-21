Popular WWE Superstar loses first SmackDown match in 350 days

A popular WWE Superstar suffered a huge loss on Friday Night SmackDown. It was her first loss on the blue brand's show in almost a year.

On the March 21, 2025, edition of SmackDown, Zelina Vega, wrestled Piper Niven in her first match on the blue brand since April 5, 2024. This was also her first singles match of the year.

The match was made official last week after Vega interrupted Chelsea Green's backstage interview with Cathy Kelley. The 34-year-old expressed her desire to go after the WWE Women's United States Champion, only for Piper Niven to step forward in The Hot Mess' defense.

Piper Niven used her size advantage to dominate the early proceedings. However, Vega used her speed to make a comeback. She tried to hit her opponent with a 619, but interference from Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre allowed the Scotswoman to nail her opponent with a flying crossbody and secure the win.

Zelina Vega's last match on SmackDown saw her defeat former Legado Del Fantasma's Elektra Lopez in a singles match. Zelina was then drafted to Monday Night RAW alongside her LWO stablemates later during the 2024 WWE Draft. However, she bid adieu to her teammates, as she was moved to the blue brand during the Transfer Window earlier this year.

