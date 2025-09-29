Popular WWE Superstar Missing RAW After Injury, Reveals Partner; Adam Pearce Faces Major Demand

Adam Pearce may not have the easiest time ahead of him right now, as a WWE star has decided to call him out and make a demand. Another popular star is going to be out of action at this time.

Xavier Woods has been on a mission to get the Mexican Destroyer banned ever since he lost a match because of it. Penta has hit each member of the New Day with the move, and Woods has even claimed that it injured him enough that he needed surgery on his head. Last week, Grayson Waller was hit with the Destroyer, but this time it was from the ropes, making it even more destructive. Waller even sold it like he had been destroyed and didn't move.

Taking to X tonight ahead of RAW, Woods revealed that Waller was not going to be on the show. He said that the star would be missing RAW as a result of Penta injuring him last week. He added that as a result, Kofi Kingston and Woods himself would be making sure that Adam Pearce would set things right.

He did not mention how they would be doing this, but clearly, the RAW General Manager is facing a major demand.

"Tonight @GraysonWWE wont be joining us considering that last week @PENTAELZEROM has injured him. With that in mind, tonight on @wwe #RAW @TrueKofi and myself will be making sure that @ScrapDaddyAP makes this right!"

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston demanded a tag team title shot from Adam Pearce

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston found themselves in the office of Adam Pearce, demanding that they get a tag team title shot as a result of Grayson Waller getting injured.

However, Pearce was not having it, and LA Knight, who had been speaking to the RAW General Manager at the time, decided that he had had enough. He challenged Kofi Kingston to a match.

Pearce made the match official and decided to have them face each other.

