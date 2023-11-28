Popular WWE Superstar mocks Dominik Mysterio ahead of RAW

A popular WWE Superstar recently mocked Dominik Mysterio heading into the upcoming episode of RAW.

The name in question is SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega. The Latino World Order was involved in a feud against The Judgment Day earlier this year. The rivalry was not limited to the male members, as Vega challenged Rhea Ripley for the since-renamed SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash.

The two female superstars also featured in mixed tag team matches on a couple of occasions. The Eradicator's partner for both matches was Dominik Mysterio, whereas Vega teamed up once with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. The 32-year-old does not seem to be a fan of the current NXT North American Champion and has often fired shots at him.

Zelina Vega recently took to her Instagram account to mock Dominik Mysterio yet again. The former Women's Tag Team Champion made fun of the 25-year-old's childish eating habits. 'Dirty' Dom is a big fan of ordering chicken tenders at restaurants, and Vega has trolled him for the same on multiple occasions in the past as well.

"Hi this is Harold and I need to order chicken tenders for my friend Dominik,” Zelina Vega wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post here.

Zelina Vega opens up on her journey within WWE

Zelina Vega was released from her WWE contract in November 2020, three years after her signing. The current LWO member returned to the Stamford-based company in July 2021 and is currently one of the top female names on the SmackDown roster.

During an interview with Screen Rant, Zelina revealed what winning the Royal Rumble match would mean to her. The former WWE Queen's Crown winner further stated how she has come a long way from being a manager. The Puertorican believes that being a babyface is not easy for her, as she has always been a natural heel.

"I think that [winning the Royal Rumble] would be the cherry on top of something so perfect for me because, and I mentioned this before, but people, I've been a manager for someone for a good five years in WWE. So this is a whole new Zelina that they're seeing as far as me being a wrestler and a babyface because that did not come easy at all. I will say that that did not come very easy or, I guess, natural for me because they've always said I've been a natural heel. But I think it's just allowing people to get to know the real me and just letting that come out to play for a bit," Vega said.

