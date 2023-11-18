Popular WWE superstar names one of their favorite matches

A popular WWE Superstar recently named one of their favorite matches on social media ahead of the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The name in question is WWE Superstar Zelina Vega. The 32-year-old is currently dealing with the after-effects of the internal fight between the members of LWO. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Santos Escobar turned on the WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. He brutally attacked the former United States Champion. Following the events, Zelina Vega rushed to the ring to try and handle the situation. She was seen crying after the fallout.

Zelina Vega recently took to her Twitter account to name one of her favorite matches. The LWO member reshared a highlights package video of a match featuring her. It was a mixed tag team match, as Vega and Rey Mysterio teamed up to face Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio during the May 5, 2023, episode of SmackDown in Puerto Rico. It was one night before the Backlash premium live event. Vega referred to the match as one of her absolute favorites:

"One of my absolute favorites too🥹," Vega wrote.

You can check out the Twitter post below:

It was a highly entertaining match that ended with Rey Mysterio rolling up his son for a pinfall victory.

One of the biggest highlights of the bout was the chemistry between the two female superstars. It helped the two put on an equally impressive match for the Women's World Championship the very next day. Although she fell short, Zelina Vega put on a great fight against The Eradicator in an outstanding championship match at the PLE.

Zelina Vega opens up on transitioning from a manager to a wrestler in WWE

While speaking in an interview with Screen Rant, Zelina Vega talked about her journey from a manager to a baby face wrestler. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion revealed how challenging the transition was for her.

The Puerto Rican Superstar seems to be happy with her progress. And she believes that winning the Royal Rumble Match would be a bonus:

"I think that [winning the Royal Rumble] would be the cherry on top of something so perfect for me because, and I mentioned this before, but people, I've been a manager for someone for a good five years in WWE. So this is a whole new Zelina that they're seeing as far as me being a wrestler and a babyface because that did not come easy at all. I will say that that did not come very easy or, I guess, natural for me because they've always said I've been a natural heel. But I think it's just allowing people to get to know the real me and just letting that come out to play for a bit," Zelina Vega said.

