Popular WWE Superstar responds to Bloodline member after getting warned by Roman Reigns 

Logan Paul has indirectly responded to Roman Reigns' recent warning. The 27-year-old clapped back at Paul Heyman on Twitter.

Logan Paul recently challenged Reigns after interviewing him on the IMPAULSIVE podcast. Taking to Twitter, The Head of the Table put the social media star on notice with the following warning:

In response to the tweet, Heyman claimed that he was going to take care of Logan to which The Maverick has now responded.

"Exactly how do you plan on handling me?" wrote Paul in his response to The Wiseman.

Check out Logan Paul's tweet:

On the back of a historic win over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in the UK, Reigns sat down for a rare podcast interview with Logan Paul and his IMPAULSIVE co-hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko.

How did the WWE Universe react to Logan Paul's response to Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns?

In reaction to Logan Paul's recent response, the WWE Universe called for a match between him and Roman Reigns.

Fans also questioned whether Logan could end up winning the WWE Championship. Whereas, one Twitter user seemingly suggested that Heyman was going to send Sami Zayn to do The Bloodline's dirty work.

Members of the WWE Universe also reacted with numerous memes as well. Check out a few Twitter reactions:

Mathias웃 @MathiasBaggins @LoganPaul You are made for the WWE @LoganPaul You are made for the WWE

BIG A @big_a_1991 @LoganPaul Logan was always going to be in the WWE he is a performer @LoganPaul Logan was always going to be in the WWE he is a performer

Interestingly enough, though, one user hinted that Logan could end up aligning with Heyman and become a Paul Heyman Guy in the near future.

Check out the same tweet:

Logan Paul is still relatively new to the WWE, having competed in just two matches. However, his debut took place earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed up with The Miz to beat Dominik and Rey Mysterio in a tag team match.

Post-match, Logan was betrayed by The A-Lister. This set up a feud between the two which eventually led to a match at SummerSlam 2022, one that Paul won, defeating the former WWE Champion.

Do you think we'll ever see Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

