Popular WWE Superstar returns to RAW after 7 weeks 

It was announced last week on WWE RAW that Pat McAfee would be departing the show to work on ESPN's College GameDay but would return when the brand moves over to Netflix in January.

It seems that for this week only before Joe Tessitore makes his debut next week, Corey Graves has been called in to fill the void. Graves last appeared on RAW last month when he was forced to cover for McAfee following his father-in-law's passing, which saw him take several weeks off.

Graves has been behind the announce desk on WWE SmackDown over the past few months alongside Wade Barrett, where he has been working Michael Cole's role, so it's unclear where he will fit in when Cole moves to the blue brand next week.

That being said, it seems that Graves has proved himself behind the commentary desk since he is often called upon by WWE whenever a person is needed. He's once again stepped up this week and will be part of Bash in Berlin this weekend since Tessitore isn't expected to debut until RAW on September 2nd.

This also means that Michael Cole will no longer be on RAW after this week but will return with Pat McAfee in January.

