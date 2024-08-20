Popular WWE Superstar reveals new nickname following RAW

A popular WWE Superstar gave himself a new nickname following RAW this week. The star in question will be competing for a title this Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford (The Street Profits) picked up a major victory this past Friday night on the blue brand. The Street Profits defeated #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) to become the number one contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship. The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga are the reigning champions and will be defending the titles against The Street Profits on this Friday's episode of SmackDown.

Dawkins took to Instagram following this week's episode of RAW to reveal a new nickname. He paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo and gave himself the nickname "Dawknaldo."

"DAWKNALDO!!! SiUUUU!!!! #siuuu #ronaldo," he wrote.

Jacob Fatu returned this past Friday night and attacked Roman Reigns. The Bloodline member was in a walking boot during the attack but was moving around the ring well.

WWE star breaks character to praise The Bloodline

Paul Heyman recently broke character to praise The Bloodline after the faction brutally attacked him on the June 28 edition of SmackDown.

Speaking with Sam Roberts on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, the veteran discussed the new version of the faction. He noted that their storyline is just beginning, and the group is a real threat on the blue brand.

“I could not imagine someone coming in in this era and saying, ‘Yeah, I’ve seen enough of The Bloodline. I don’t even think we’re in the third inning yet and now that you see the emergence of Solo and Jacob Fatu and the Tongans and the fact that they are a real threat, the first time a real threat to Roman Reigns's dominance. How many stories can we tell from the position that we’re in now," said Heyman. [H/T: WrestlePurists]

The Street Profits were a part of The Pride with Bobby Lashley and B-Fab. However, The All Mighty has been moved to the alumni section of WWE's website, and it appears his time in the company has come to an end. Lashley shared a photo of The Street Profits on Instagram following their victory on SmackDown.

