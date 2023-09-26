Popular WWE Superstar's unfortunate eight-month streak comes to an end on RAW

Tegan Nox wrestled her first singles match on the red brand this week on WWE RAW, defeating Natalya.

Nox's win meant she now faces Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship if The Man emerges victorious at No Mercy this weekend. The former was reportedly set to accept Lynch's open challenge last week on WWE RAW, but plans changed, and Natalya was chosen instead.

This week, she took it to Adam Pearce. He made the match between Nox and Natalya, which allowed Nox to pick up her first singles victory in eight months. Her last singles win came on SmackDown in January when she defeated Xia Li.

Nox was pushed under Triple H when he was working in NXT and was rehired by The Game following her release due to budget cuts. The Welsh star has been injury-prone throughout her career, but it appears she is now on course for her first singles Championship match on the main roster.

