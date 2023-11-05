Popular WWE Superstar seemingly drafted over to SmackDown following Crown Jewel

It was an interesting night at WWE Crown Jewel, which included Logan Paul defeating Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. The Maverick emerged victorious after Santos Escobar inadvertently gave him the brass knuckles that he used to get the win.

Logan Paul is now the United States Champion, meaning that he will be exclusive to SmackDown while he holds the coveted title. Paul was considered a free agent before Crown Jewel, but since the company appears to be pushing the brand split again, he could now be stuck on the blue brand.

Interestingly, Paul did tease making his RAW return with the championship since he briefly allied with Dominik Mysterio during his last visit. However, The Maverick is unlikely to feature on the red brand since it already has Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

SmackDown could need Paul since Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns may not consistently appear on Friday nights in the coming months.

There is a lot for WWE to unpack on SmackDown this week following Crown Jewel

SmackDown has seemingly gained the services of Kairi Sane following her surprise return at Crown Jewel. Hence, there will be a lot for the brand to unpack on Friday night.

How will Rey Mysterio react when he realizes his loss was down to Santos Escobar? How will Bayley respond to IYO SKY's best friend returning when it was her who sent the Japanese sensation packing from WWE years ago? Only time will tell.

LA Knight came up short against Roman Reigns because The Bloodline interfered in the title match once again. AJ Styles is expected to make his return on Friday. Hence, Knight could have a new ally heading into Survivor Series in three weeks if he decides to exact revenge for his loss in the championship contest.

Do you think Crown Jewel has left the WWE Universe with more questions than answers? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here