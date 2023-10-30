Popular WWE Superstar seemingly hints at new name ahead of RAW

WWE has seen plenty of name changes in the past few years, and now there seems to be another one ahead of RAW. In fact, Vince McMahon made it a habit to change names of plenty of stars from the popular version they were more famous as, into something else completely. While some of these worked, on other occasions, it had the opposite effect. Now it seems another star has gone through a name change, or he could at least be hinting at it - Otis.

Otis has become an integral part of a team with Chad Gable over the past year, moving from a heel team to a face faction, as Alpha Academy. They also had another addition in recent months, with Maxxine Dupri joining them.

Gable even received a push in this time, getting a title shot at the Intercontinental Championship against Gunther. He came rather close to winning it, but eventually, didn't get there.

Before RAW, Otis posted a picture of himself from the live events, and appeared to hint at a name change. He captioned it, "The EYES OF K@RNAGE, PURE K@RNAGE."

In the days when Vince McMahon was heading WWE creative, this would be enough to confirm that a name change might be in the offing. Now though, Triple H has not exactly made it as common a practice.

Fans will have to tune into WWE RAW to see if the name change actually happens.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here