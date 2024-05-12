Popular WWE Superstar sends heartfelt message to real-life partner ahead of RAW

A WWE Superstar recently shared a heartwarming update on social media on the occasion of Mother's Day. The name in question is Johnny Gargano.

The 36-year-old was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the recent WWE Draft, alongside teammate Tommaso Ciampa. The duo lost to Awesome Truth on the April 22 edition of WWE RAW in their most recent televised match.

Gargano took to Instagram earlier today to wish all the mothers, including his wife Candice LeRae, a happy Mother's Day. The former NXT Champion penned down a heartfelt message praising the 38-year-old and noting that their children are lucky to have LeRae as their mother.

"A very Happy Mother's Day to my best friend and the backbone of our little family, @candicelerae! It doesn't matter if there's been long travel days, early mornings, hectic schedules.. She is ALWAYS the most caring, compassionate, and loving soul to our little guy. Quill and Pawdme' are incredibly lucky to have her. They won the Mom Lottery!" he wrote.

Gargano went on to write further about his own mother. He pointed out how her love and dedication towards him helped him become a good parent. He also wished all the mothers out there a joyous day.

"Speaking of the Mom Lottery.. I lucked out as well! A VERY Happy Mother's Day to My Mom! Everything I have today can be traced back to my mom. Her love and dedication to me from day one to this very day has shown me what it takes to not just be a good person but to be a good parent as well. Happy Mother's Day to all the Mom's out there!" he concluded.

You can check out his post below:

Johnny Gargano pushes for a title match at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Johnny Gargano recently expressed his desire to compete at the premium live event.

During a recent conversation with Mike Jones of DC 101, the former NXT North American Champion mentioned that The Miz, Logan Paul, and him are from Cleaveland. He further stated that he would like to have a tag team title match in front of the home crowd during the upcoming PLE.

"If the stars were to align and me and Tommaso were to get a title match at SummerSlam for the Tag Team titles, I want to put that out into the universe. To be able to have a title match at SummerSlam in Cleveland Browns stadium, with that crazy atmosphere. I can only imagine what the crowd would be like for that. It'd be something I would remember for a long time and the culmination of work if we were able to make that happen," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Johnny Gargano is one of the most decorated performers in NXT history. However, the WWE Superstar has yet to win a championship on the main roster. He is looking to change that soon and will hopefully get his title shot in his hometown in a few months.

