Popular WWE Superstar sends message to Adam Pearce; pushes for return match on RAW

A popular WWE Superstar recently sent a message to Adam Pearce, informing the RAW General Manager that he is ready to compete on the upcoming edition of the red show. The star was pulled out of a match last week.

Ad

This week on RAW, Pearce informed American Made's Chad Gable that the latter would miss the upcoming show set to take place in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota, as he was not medically cleared to compete. However, the former RAW Tag Team Champion insisted he would return to good health in time to appear on the show.

Gable recently took to his Instagram account to inform Adam Pearce that he was healthy and would be on RAW in his hometown. The 39-year-old noted that the people of Minneapolis would want to see him in action instead of El Grande Americano.

Ad

Trending

"Hey @scrapdaddyap [Adam Pearce] — I told you once I got back to Minnesota, I’d get myself healthy. I’m healthy now. I will be at RAW Monday in Minneapolis. Expect me. Give MY people what they want. They don’t want @americano_wwe in Minneapolis. Don’t let him steal MY spotlight," he wrote.

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Check out the Instagram post below:

Ad

Chad Gable was set to wrestle Dragon Lee on the March 24 edition of Monday Night RAW. However, he handed Adam Pearce a medical note from a doctor declaring him unfit to wrestle. The LWO member had to face debuting Luchador El Grande Americano instead.

Chad Gable is yet to wrestle in a televised WWE match since Royal Rumble

Chad Gable has been an integral part of WWE programming for some time now. However, he has wrestled only one match on Monday Night RAW this year. His only singles in-ring appearance in 2025 ended in a loss against a debuting Penta on January 13.

Ad

Excluding his matches on WWE Speed, Gable's next in-ring appearance was at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He entered the 30-man bout at #3. Unfortunately, he could not do anything significant and was ousted by Jacob Fatu.

After unsuccessful outings against Luchadors, Chad Gable decided to learn the dark arts of Lucha Libre. Gable appeared to be content after getting a mystery box from an unknown man. However, he has yet to enter the squared circle since. It remains to be seen when Chad Gable will return to in-ring action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More