Popular WWE Superstar shares heartfelt message after 10-month absence

A popular WWE star has been on the shelf for around 10 months due to a knee injury, and she recently sent a heartwarming message to her fans on social media.

Nikkita Lyons was one of the top rising stars in NXT last year. She was looking to take over the brand's women's division, but a knee injury in January put her out of commission. She was diagnosed with a torn ACL and meniscus in her right knee and immediately underwent surgery.

Lyons sent a heartfelt message to her followers on X, aka Twitter. She thanked them for their support throughout her recovery while also handing out some advice on how to deal with haters.

"To the ones who've been supporting me throughout my recovery, I FRICKEN LOVE YOU. Live your best life, attack your goals, & ignore the haters. We vibrate in love over here babyyy," Lyons wrote.

Nikkita Lyons' last match on WWE television before her injury happened on January 17. She defeated Jakara Jackson in an episode of WWE NXT Level Up.

Nikkita Lyons provides an update about her WWE return

As mentioned above, Nikkia Lyons suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her right knee. She underwent surgery to repair her injury, but there's no timeline released for her recovery.

One of her followers asked Lyons about her injury and how close she was to returning to the ring. She teased a potential return soon but did not provide any additional details.

"Will be back soon," Lyons wrote.

Nikkita Lyons relied on her quickness, agility, and power to be able to achieve success on NXT. Before she gets cleared for a return, she'll likely have to pass a medical evaluation. The NXT women's division is currently stacked with top stars such as Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Blair Davenport.

