Popular WWE Superstar teases new tag team name following RAW victory

JD McDonagh and Finn Balor have been representing The Judgment Day on WWE TV as a tag team over the past few weeks while Dominik Mysterio recovers from injury.

The two were successful last night on WWE RAW and are the new No.1 contenders for the Tag Team Championship. Following the win, JD McDonagh has taken to Instagram and shared an interesting new name for the duo, who are both from Bray, County Wicklow in Ireland.

"Bray Massive," wrote McDonagh.

JD and Balor have been close throughout their careers and are often compared because of their similarities both inside and outside of the ring. McDonagh recently joined The Judgment Day, and even though he has been seen as a weak link, he has been able to reunite with Balor, and the two men are having the time of their lives as a tag team.

Bray Massive would be a fantastic name for the duo as a team, even though they are representing The Judgment Day, since Asuka and Kairi Sane are still known as The Kabuki Warriors despite being part of Damage CTRL.

Did The Judgment Day add a new member on WWE RAW?

The Judgment Day made it clear that they were not open to recruiting R-Truth but it seems that they are happy to add to their ranks following the injuries to both Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

Carlito was the star who was pushing to be added to the group on RAW and was even able to help Balor and McDonagh secure their place in a future Tag Team Championship match, which was enough to seemingly win over Damian Priest.

The current leader of The Judgment Day made it clear that he was able to work with the other stars in the group but he wasn't sold on him at the moment.

