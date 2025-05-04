Popular WWE Superstar teases potential split from long time tag partner ahead of RAW

A popular WWE Superstar has dropped a major tease, hinting at a potential split from his tag team partner. The two have been together for a while and even won the WWE Tag Team Championship last year.

Australian WWE Superstar Grayson Waller and Rhea Ripley made an appearance on The Amin Show to advertise Crown Jewel: Perth. When asked about his tag team with Austin Theory, The Aussie Icon noted that although the duo had great chemistry with each other, they perceived themselves in a certain way that might not work for them as a tag team.

"It's a tough thing, because I think me and Austin both have very lofty goals in this business. We both kind of want the same things. As a tag team, I think we have great chemistry, and it was a lot of fun getting to work #DIY, The Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, these are the best tag teams in the world, but now on RAW, Netflix, you know, obviously some great tag teams there too. But I think we both see ourselves in a certain light, and maybe together, that doesn't work out," Waller said.

Grayson Waller noted that the problem with Austin Theory is that he is a good guy. The Aussie Icon was not amused by the former WWE United States Champion's interactions with the fans in the arenas, claiming that the two often disagreed because of it.

"For right now, we are working as a team. Maybe he's not working the same way that I am. I think the problem with Austin Theory is that he's a good guy. He's not what people assume he is, and that kind of frustrates me at times, like he's not willing to do whatever it takes. We're walking into the venue, and he wants to stop and take photos with the kids and the fat blokes with the black shirts on. That's just not me. I'm there to work, I'm there for myself, and sometimes we don't see eye to eye. But the problem is, we're both supremely talented, so as a tag team, we work pretty well," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out Grayson Waller's comments in the video below:

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory have yet to win a match on WWE RAW this year

A-Town Down Under was moved to the red brand earlier this year during the Transfer Window. Unfortunately, the two have yet to register their first win on WWE RAW after the move.

In their only tag team match on the red brand's show in 2025, A-Town Down Under lost to The Usos on March 24. Prior to the loss, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory had lost to Jey Uso in one-on-one contests.

It will be interesting to see how long it takes for A-Town Down Under to register their first win on WWE RAW this year.

