Popular WWE tag team give themselves a new nickname ahead of SmackDown 

The WWE tag division, though spread across two brands, is quite loaded with talent, specifically on SmackDown. The Brawling Brutes, LWO, The Bloodline, the Street Profits, Austin Theory & Grayson Waller, and more take center stage week in and week out to prove which Blue Brand team is at the top.

One young duo has racked up some impressive wins over the past year, and may be on the cusp of a title run themselves. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson have caught the eyes of the WWE Universe with their hilarious personalities and questionable fashion choices.

Last week, Pretty Deadly defeated the Brawling Brutes once again, and seemingly also broke the pair up when Ridge walked out on Butch mid-match. Exactly seven days later, Kit Wilson has dubbed himself and Elton Prince "Cinderella Men."

Though most of us wouldn't look at Pretty Deadly's rise as a rags to riches story, the former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions seem to believe that's the case, with Kit possibly attempting to make themselves more endearing to fans.

Pretty Deadly's WWE SmackDown run so far

During the 2023 WWE Draft, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson were drafted to the SmackDown brand where they picked up their first win against, you guessed it, the Brawling Brutes.

Following a few successful matches, they won a gauntlet match in June that guaranteed them a WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship match with then-champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. They challenged the best friends for the gold on June 30th, failing in their first attempt.

On July 15th Elton Prince suffered a separated shoulder in a match with the Brutes, keeping him on the sideline and in a wheelchair, until October. They reignited their feud with the Brutes, leading to their victory last week. With the Brutes seemingly on the outs with one another, Pretty Deadly can focus on other SmackDown teams like the Street Profits, or perhaps even tag team gold.

