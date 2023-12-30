Popular WWE tag team interrupt TV segment; ask for a title match against The Judgment Day

A WWE SmackDown tag team wants a match against The Judgment Day.

The duo of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, together known as Pretty Deadly, are scheduled to face Butch and a mystery partner next week on SmackDown during New Year's Revolution. However, they have been looking for tag team gold and have recently set their eyes on The Judgment Day.

Wilson and Prince walked up to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis this week on SmackDown. Kit Wilson explained that Aldis should nix the match with Butch and a mystery partner and instead put Pretty Deadly in a tag team match with the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions with the titles on the line.

"Can I just say something? A pretty suggestion if you will. Instead of next week, Pretty Deadly taking on Butch and a mystery partner of his choice, let me give you an opportunity. We could do Pretty Deadly against the Undisputed Tag Team Champions."

Aldis was quick to shut down the idea and made it clear that Pretty Deadly would face Butch and a mystery partner next week.

The Judgment Day had a stellar year in WWE

The last year has been an eventful one for The Judgment Day. With "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio in their ranks, the faction added another member in the form of JD McDonagh.

Rhea Ripley won the Royal Rumble and then defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. She was then crowned the first-ever Women's World Champion as WWE shelved the SmackDown Women's title.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest also maintained their stronghold on the tag team division as they became two-time Undisputed Tag Team Champions. In fact, Priest also won the Money in the Bank contract and is yet to cash in. Dominik also had a lengthy reign with the NXT North American Championship, losing it at NXT Deadline.

It will be interesting to see what the Gothic faction has in store for next year.

