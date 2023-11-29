Popular WWE tag team lose 5th title challenge in 683 days

A popular WWE tag team just lost their fifth title challenge in 683 days at a major show.

Los Lotharios have been on a mission lately to become the NXT Tag Team Champions. They have even showcased a more vicious side of themselves, indicating that the fun and games are over.

After winning a number one contender's match a couple of weeks ago, they were set for the gargantuan task of dethroning The Family. Last week, they viciously attacked "Stacks" Lorenzo and Tony D'Angelo.

Hence, the tag champs came to fight tonight on NXT as they attacked Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo during their entrance. After a back-and-forth contest, The Family was able to pick up the win against Garza and Carrillo.

This loss marks the fifth time that the team of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo have challenged for the Tag Titles and lost in the past 683 days. The first two times, they challenged The Usos, Brawling Brutes, and Viking Raiders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at live events.

A couple of months ago, they competed at NXT No Mercy in a fatal 4-way match for the NXT Tag Team Championship against The Family, Out The Mud, and The Creed Brothers. Just a few weeks ago, they competed against Chase U and The Family for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship at an NXT live event.

Given this loss, it remains to be seen if they will get another opportunity at the tag titles.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.