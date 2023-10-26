Popular WWE tag team set to compete for the first time in nearly four years with a new entrance theme

WWE's tag team division is currently dominated by The Judgment Day, as Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Recently, a popular team that's set to compete for the first time in nearly four years revealed that they will be getting a new entrance theme.

Earlier this year, Tommaso Ciampa spent weeks looking for his best friend, Johnny Gargano, on Monday Night RAW. After Ciampa failed to beat Gunther, Gargano appeared out of nowhere to save his friend.

The two reunited and entered the tag team division as #DIY. Speaking on Twitch, Johnny Gargano revealed that the two stars will receive new entrance music for their upcoming match on WWE RAW against Imperium. Check it out:

"I'm trying not to spoil too much stuff. You just have to tune in on Monday. As much as I can tell you, you have to tune in on Monday. It's going to be very cool. I think it's got a very cool vibe. I think it's something we both are really pumped about. So we hope you guys dig it, too. That's basically what it comes down to. We hope you guys dig it. We dig it. It's something fresh, something new. And I think it's going to be hopefully something that catches on. And years from now, you guys will talk about that song." [H/T - WrestlingNews.Co]

DIY are former WWE Tag Team Champions

In 2016, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa founded DIY on the developmental brand under Triple H's creative leadership. The two became popular over time while working in the tag team division.

By the end of the year, DIY captured the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships from The Revival (aka FTR). Unfortunately, their reign ended after around two months when they faced Authors of Pain.

The two stars spent several years on the developmental brand feuding and teaming up against each other on numerous occasions. Last year, both stars received their main roster call-up under different regimes.

The management is currently working on reviving the tag team division, which went stale after the titles were merged post WrestleMania 38. It will be interesting to see how WWE plans on using DIY in the near future.

