Positive update regarding WWE Superstar Big E’s recovery following neck injury

WWE Superstar Big E is seemingly making great strides with his injury recovery.

Back in March, Big E suffered a broken neck during a match on SmackDown. The injury took place when Ridge Holland poorly executed a belly-to-belly suplex on the outside of the ring. This resulted in Big E being dropped right on the top of his head, breaking his neck in the process.

In the days following the injury, Big E kept the WWE Universe in the loop on his medical status. He revealed that, at the time, it didn't appear that his neck would require surgery. But earlier this month, the former WWE Champion revealed his C1 wasn't "healing optimally" and he would need to remain in a neck brace for an additional four to six weeks.

This weekend, Big E posted an Instagram story showing a photo of himself without a neck brace, using an EXOGEN ultrasound bone healing unit. While this could mean a number of things, this points towards good news. Typically, doctors use this treatment when bone fractures are healing properly and they want to keep things progressing smoothly.

Will Big E wrestle again for WWE in the future?

If Big E needs to have neck fusion surgery, it could effectively end his professional wrestling career. Hopefully, it doesn't come to that, and we'll see the former WWE Champion back in the ring before the year is over.

While Big E continues to rehab his neck injury, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods continue their rivalry with The Brawling Brutes every week on SmackDown.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we wish Big E nothing but the best and hope for a full recovery.

While there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the injury, one should embrace the idea of the power of positivity that The New Day has always preached. There's much hope the group will be whole again in the future.

