Scott Hall’s life support has been turned off; update on WWE legend

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall was placed on life support yesterday after the former star suffered three heart attacks.

Hall, formerly known as Razor Ramon, was set to have his life support switched off earlier today and according to a report by Dave Meltzer, this happened four hours ago.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Scott Hall was taken off live support four hours ago. He is still alive at this writing. Miracles have happened but this would need to be one of them. Scott Hall was taken off live support four hours ago. He is still alive at this writing. Miracles have happened but this would need to be one of them.

Meltzer reports that Hall is still alive despite the machine being turned off, and the Hall of Famer is currently surrounded by his family. NWO member X-Pac has since confirmed the news on Twitter as he continues to keep the wrestling world updated on any news about his friend.

Kevin Nash paid tribute to the former WWE Superstar earlier today

Fellow NWO member and Scott Hall's best friend Kevin Nash paid tribute to the Hall of Famer earlier today when he confirmed the news that he was on life support.

Nash also revealed that the life support would be turned off as soon as Hall's family had gathered at the hospital to say their goodbyes.

The WWE Universe and wrestling world as a whole has paid tribute to the original bad guy in the business over the past 24 hours, with current wrestlers and legends including The Rock sharing kind words about Hall.

The former WWE star's last TV appearance came back in 2020, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 alongside his fellow NWO members X-Pac, Hulk Hogan, and Nash.

Hall himself went into the Hall of Fame under his Razor Ramon name back in 2014, and the wrestling world has since been sharing his Hall of Fame speech around as a tribute to the legend.

Everyone at Sportskeeda sends their best to Scott Hall's family and friends at this tragic time.

