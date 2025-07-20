Possible backstage details on AJ Styles' TNA return, according to ex-WWE name (Exclusive)

WWE star AJ Styles will make a historic appearance at TNA Slammiversary. This will be his first in-person showing for the promotion since his departure back in 2014.
TNA recently aired a vignette on their weekly television show. The video package showed an old box with the TNA Wrestling logo. The contents of the box were revealed to be Styles' in-ring gear, hinting at a possible appearance from the megastar. Several media outlets later confirmed that The Phenomenal One would indeed be showing up at the grand event.
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, ex-WWE star EC3 mentioned that AJ Styles was the consummate professional. He detailed that WWE wouldn't have pushed the star to appear for TNA Slammiversary if he didn't want to. The wrestler was excited to see what Styles would be doing during his appearance.
"He's awesome, he's one of the best. We all know that. I'm intrigued to say if he came into TNA, whether it's to compete, whether it's to appear, but I think at the end of the day, it'll be something if he wants to do it or not. So, I think it's on him to make that decision. I don't think WWE would send him if he's like, 'Man, I'm done with that, or different company, or I don't want to relive the past.' He wouldn't, but if he wanted to, I don't see why they wouldn't, and I'm not quite sure how the collaboration is working, but that'd be a cool gift for TNA." [From 1:45 onwards]
AJ Styles has had a very successful career in professional wrestling spanning over two decades. It will be interesting to see how his appearance at TNA Slammiversary goes down.
